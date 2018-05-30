Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Arriva Trains Wales said rail replacement buses would offer a shuttle service between Carmarthen and Swansea

A person has been hit by a train, causing severe rush-hour delays on the line between Llanelli and Carmarthen.

Services between Llanelli and Carmarthen may be delayed by up to 90 minutes, with some services cancelled.

Routes between Cardiff and Shrewsbury, Cardiff and Swansea, Shrewsbury and Manchester, and Swansea to Pembrokeshire could also be affected, Arriva Trains Wales said.

It warned disruption was expected to last until at least 10:30 BST.

Arriva Trains Wales said rail replacement buses would offer a shuttle service between Carmarthen and Swansea.

Westbound passengers will be given taxis - where available - at Swansea.