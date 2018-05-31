Image copyright Met Office Image caption The yellow weather warning covers most of southern parts of the UK - as well as most of Wales

Torrential rain has been forecast for Wales, prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow warning.

Officials say flooding of homes and businesses could "happen quickly" as a band of rain sweeps in from the south west.

As well as the rain, lightning, hail and strong winds are also predicted.

A Met Office spokesman said: "There is the potential for 30-40 mm of rain to fall in an hour and perhaps as much as 60-80 mm in 2-3 hours."

The weather warning covers most of Wales and is in place between 11:00 and 23:59 BST on Thursday.