Met Office's yellow warning for Wales over torrential rain

  • 31 May 2018
A picture of a UK map, with a large yellow shape superimposed on it to illustrate where the weather warning is in place for. The shape covers most of southern UK Image copyright Met Office
Image caption The yellow weather warning covers most of southern parts of the UK - as well as most of Wales

Torrential rain has been forecast for Wales, prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow warning.

Officials say flooding of homes and businesses could "happen quickly" as a band of rain sweeps in from the south west.

As well as the rain, lightning, hail and strong winds are also predicted.

A Met Office spokesman said: "There is the potential for 30-40 mm of rain to fall in an hour and perhaps as much as 60-80 mm in 2-3 hours."

The weather warning covers most of Wales and is in place between 11:00 and 23:59 BST on Thursday.

