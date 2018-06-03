Benedict Cumberbatch among stars at Hay festival reading

  • 3 June 2018

The Sherlock star was joined by family, friends and influential people at the event.

  • Benedict Cumberbatch Chris Athanasiou

    Benedict Cumberbatch also read Vincent Van Gogh. "The blank canvas has an idiotic stare, it mesmerises some painters.”

  • Louise Brealey Chris Athanasiou

    Benedict Cumberbatch's fellow Sherlock star Louise Brealey read Katherine Mansfield letter to the front from 1915. “I always want to be far more with you. This is not a letter, it is only my arms around you for a quick minute”

  • Rose McGowan Chris Athanasiou

    Rose McGowan read a letter of complaint to the “brand manager in the feminine hygiene division”.

  • Tony Robinson Chris Athanasiou

    Best known for playing Baldrick in Blackadder, Tony Robinson read Italo Calvino from 1975. "Abortion is a terrifying thing. In abortion, the person who is massacred physically and morally is the woman."

  • Jordan Stephens Chris Athanasiou

    Jordan Stephens from band Rizzle Kicks read Jimi Hendrix's letter to his dad.

  • Clarke Peters Chris Athanasiou

    American actor Clarke Peters read Patrice Lubumba’s last letter. "It is not myself who counts, it is our poor people. My faith will remain unshakable," he read.

  • Rose McGowan takes a bow after her reading Chris Athanasiou

    Rose McGowan takes a bow after her reading

  • Toby Jones Chris Athanasiou

    Toby Jones and Jessica Raine read a letter from Nobel prize winning playwrite Harold Pinter. "Dear madam," he read. "I would be obliged if you could explain the meaning of your letter 1. Who are you?”

  • Benedict Cumberbatch Chris Athanasiou

    Benedict Cumberbatch read part of a Patrick Leigh Fermor letter about crabs

  • Ferdinand Kingsley Chris Athanasiou

    Actor Ferdinand Kingsley read Roger Taylor’s letter to Rolling Stone. "Grow up you’re boring”

  • Rose McGowan and Clarke Peters with paper roses given for taking part Sam Hardwick

    The speakers received paper roses for taking part

  • From left to right; Benedict Cumberbatch, Sophy Hunter, Clarke Peters, Rose McGowan, Tony Robinson, Jordan Stephens, Toby Jones, Yrsa Daley Ward, Louise Brealey, Prasanna Puwanarajah and Ferdinand Kingsley Chris Athanasiou

    From left to right; Benedict Cumberbatch, Sophy Hunter, Clarke Peters, Rose McGowan, Tony Robinson, Jordan Stephens, Toby Jones, Yrsa Daley Ward, Louise Brealey, Prasanna Puwanarajah and Ferdinand Kingsley

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites