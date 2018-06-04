New Wales rail franchise - the timetable to 2024
The new Wales rail franchise will be up and running in October, promising a "groundbreaking transformation of transport across the country".
But how quickly will things change?
2018
- More capacity on the Valley lines and refurbished diesel trains
- All stations will be deep-cleaned
- New services between Liverpool and Chester and additional Sunday services between Wrexham and Bidston
2019
- First new ticket machines at stations, a new app and website and smartcard
- Refurbished trains for the North Wales Metro, including extra seats and power sockets
- Pacer trains completely phased out and 12 class 170 trains introduced
- New train assembly starts at factory in Newport
2020
- Start of new fare initiatives, including for 12 to 18-year-olds
- Keolis UK moves UK headquarters to Wales, booking app for passengers who need assistance launched and 22 customer ambassadors will work across the network
- New station will open at Bow Street in Aberystwyth in March
- Pay-as-you-go scheme launched for South Wales Metro (rolling out further in 2021)
2021
- South Wales Metro's new service from Ebbw Vale to Newport
- First of the 148 new trains start being rolled out
- Free wi-fi for trains and stations, promising "seamless" internet
2022
- Introduction of Metro vehicles. By May, four an hour will serve Aberdare and Merthyr followed by Treherbert by December
- New station opens at Crwys Road in Cardiff
- Seven extra services from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth, 16 more Cardiff to Cheltenham and two on the Heart of Wales line
- Passengers will be able to board on the same level as the train across Cardiff and the Valley lines
- A new Liverpool to Cardiff service via Wrexham General and Shrewsbury
2023
- More Sunday services introduced
- Metro services come to Cardiff City line. The Loudon Square and The Flourish stations open in Cardiff Bay, offering first on-street trams in Cardiff for 70 years
- New tri-mode (diesel/battery/electric) trains to operate from Coryton, Rhymney to Barry Island and Penarth to Bridgend via Cardiff
2024
- Treherbert, Aberdare, Merthyr and Rhymney services increase to two per hour on Sundays
- First class introduced on Swansea to Manchester service
- A target of 100% by 2025 for secure station accreditation