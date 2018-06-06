Image caption Craig John Scott told police he finished a hands-free call five minutes before the fatal crash

A driver who crashed into a car killing a pregnant mother has told jurors two hands-free calls he made behind the wheel were not to blame.

Rebecca Evans, 27, from Bridgend, was eight months pregnant when she died on the M4 near Port Talbot in 2016.

Craig John Scott denies causing death by dangerous driving.

The 53-year-old, who pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, said he was distracted by a mystery object on a bridge prior to the crash.

Swansea Crown Court heard Mr Scott made two phone calls from his BMW while en-route to Baglan Power Station on 29 November 2016.

Jurors were told the final call lasted 58 seconds and Mr Scott said he made it using controls on his steering wheel, which connected to his phone via Bluetooth.

Image copyright Shelter Cymru Image caption Rebecca Evans was pronounced dead about 45 minutes after the crash

The defendant told jurors: "As far as I was concerned I made a call to my manager, I got the information I needed and there was nothing else on my mind."

When asked by defence counsel Craig Haines whether the calls caused the crash, Mr Scott replied: "Absolutely not".

The father-of-three said prior to the crash he looked left and then upwards after being distracted by an object.

He told jurors he did not know what it was, but "guessed" it might have been a reflection.

Mr Scott said he then saw the back of a silver car and remembered thinking: "I haven't got time to stop."

Recalling the moment of impact, he added: "The airbags came out... it was an almighty force."

Previously jurors heard eyewitnesses say they did not see Mr Scott's brake lights come on, despite his insistence he had braked.

The trial has heard Ms Evans was a front seat passenger in a Peugeot 407 driven by her husband Alex.

Image caption Ms Evans' son Cian recovered from the crash and met Prince Charles in February

The couple were on their way to drop off their son Cian - who was in the back of the car - at his grandmother's house, before heading to work at the homeless charity Shelter Cymru.

The prosecution say Mr Scott failed to notice them slowing down and stopping on the westbound carriageway and crashed into the back of their car at 70mph.

Cian was airlifted to University Hospital Wales where he was found to have bleeding between his brain and skull, a depressed skull fracture and fractures to both legs.

Ms Evans was pronounced dead about 45 minutes after the crash.

The trial continues.