Tigers, trespassers and anacondas have a special place in the imagination of children in Wales, analysis of a short story competition suggests.

BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show's 500 Words contest for five to 13-year-olds attracted a total of 134,790 entries.

"Plastic" was declared children's word of the year, after Oxford University Press examined the entries.

But researchers found the 3,707 entries from Wales favoured certain words.

Trespasser, Welsh, Wales, tardis, cyberman, doodle, galaxy, anaconda, tiger and bourbon were the top 10 words entries from Wales.

The winners of the 500 Words writing competition for children aged 5-13 will be announced on Friday.