Two people have been taken to hospital - one by helicopter - after a two-car crash which closed a main road.

The A5 between Corwen in Denbighshire and Betws-y-Coed in Conwy was shut in both directions near Glasfryn at 09:30 BST on Wednesday.

One person was airlifted to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent while another is being treated in Rhyl after the crash between Cerrigydrudion and Pentrefoelas.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area as North Wales Police investigated.

The road has now been reopened.