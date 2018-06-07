Image copyright Shelter Cymru Image caption Rebecca Evans was pronounced dead about 45 minutes after the crash

A jury in the trial of a man accused of killing a pregnant woman by driving dangerously on the M4 motorway has retired to consider its verdict.

Rebecca Evans, 27, from Bridgend, was eight months pregnant when she died at the scene near Port Talbot in 2016.

Craig John Scott, 51, of Cardiff, denies causing death by dangerous driving at Swansea Crown Court.

He has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.

Judge Keith Thomas told jurors to approach the evidence dispassionately.

Image caption Craig John Scott told police he finished a hands-free call five minutes before the fatal crash

They have heard Ms Evans was a front seat passenger in a Peugeot 407 driven by her partner Alex at 08:00 GMT on 29 November.

The couple were driving to drop off their son Cian - who was in the back of the car - at his grandmother's house, before heading to work at the homeless charity Shelter Cymru.

Jurors heard their car slowed down and stopped on the westbound carriageway before Mr Scott's BMW crashed into them.

Cian was airlifted to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales where he was found to have bleeding between his brain and skull, a depressed skull fracture and fractures to both legs.

Image caption Ms Evans' son Cian recovered from the crash and met Prince Charles in February

The prosecution say Mr Scott failed to notice the car containing Ms Evans, her partner Alex and their two-year-old son, and crashed into it at about 70 mph.

The Crown alleges the defendant was not paying attention and eyewitnesses said his brake lights did not come on.

Jurors have also been told Mr Scott made two hands-free phone calls prior to the crash.

However, the defence said the hands-free calls - made using controls on the steering wheel - ended before the crash happened.

The defendant - who was on his way to work at Baglan Bay Power Station - also blames the crash on taking his eyes off the road for a second after became distracted by a mystery object on a bridge overhead.

Ms Evans was pronounced dead about 45 minutes after the crash.

The trial continues.