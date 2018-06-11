Image copyright PAula Woodgate Image caption Paula Woodgate said caring for her autistic son had had a major impact on her family life

Unpaid carers in Wales need more support, according to a group of charities.

A lack of sleep and form-filling are listed among the biggest stresses among carers in a survey for Carers Week .

Paula Woodgate, of Llanddulas, near Colwyn Bay, said she struggled after becoming a carer for her 10-year-old son, Jaydon.

She said looking after Jaydon, who has autism and ADHD, was an "everyday battle".

A group of charities has warned that without more support, carers will not be fit to care for loved ones in the future.

Ms Woodgate said she had to give up her paid job and move to a bungalow because Jaydon kept throwing himself over the banisters in their house.

She said it had had a major financial and emotional impact on her and her family.

Ms Woodgate said: "It has put a physical and mental strain on myself, to the point where I became very unwell because of my son's demands.

"I needed to take him to so many appointments and meetings, he was out of education for a bit and you still have to be there for the rest of the family."

In a survey of more than 500 carers in Wales for Carers Week, nearly three-quarters said they had suffered mental ill health as a result of caring, while more than half said their physical health had worsened.

Carers Week is organised by a group of eight charities, including Carers UK, Age UK and Macmillan Cancer Support.

On behalf of Carers Week, Claire Morgan said: "Without the unpaid care provided every year by family and friends, our health and care services would collapse. Yet the physical and mental strain of caring, without enough support, is jeopardising carers' ability to care in the future.

"Welsh Government must ensure that local councils across Wales are fulfilling their legal duties. Councils must identify carers and provide appropriate information and advice to support to enable them to look after their own health and well-being."

The Welsh Government has been asked for comment.

