Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption North Wales deputy police and crime commissioner Ann Griffith watches the work of a drugs tester at the Gottwood Festival, Anglesey

A Welsh police force is spearheading a campaign to allow drug takers to have the quality and purity of their drugs tested.

North Wales Police and Crime commissioner (PCC) Arfon Jones backed calls for "front-of-house testing" at festivals and clubs.

It comes after a testing unit was set up at the Gottwood dance music festival near Llanfaethlu, Anglesey.

Drugs including MDMA and ketamine were tested for harmful "cutting" elements.

In the process known as cutting, some drug producers add substances such as cement or talcum powder to batches in order to maximise profits.

Festivalgoers at Gottwood were searched by trained staff after being invited to use the amnesty bins.

Arfon Jones' deputy, Ann Griffith, said: "Mr Jones wants to see front-of-house testing stations at which festivalgoers can have the quality and purity of their drugs tested to ensure they are what they think they are and people know what they are taking.

"It would save lives, there is absolutely no doubt about it.

"A lot of the time, people will buy illegal drugs not knowing what's in them. It will help that person to make an informed decision if they know what is in that drug."