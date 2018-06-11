Image copyright Getty Images

Hundreds of Welsh retail jobs are under threat after the collapse of high street chain Poundworld.

The discount retailer, which serves two million customers a week, has appointed administrators after talks with a potential buyer, R Capital, collapsed.

The company has 21 of its 355 UK stores in Wales, employing around 300 staff.

Administrator Deloitte hopes to find a buyer for Poundworld, which also trades under Bargain Buys, and ruled out instant redundancies or store closures.

Welsh stores affected:

Image caption Poundworld's Welsh stores

Bangor

Bargoed

Blackwood

Broughton

Cardiff St Davids Centre

Cardiff Capitol Shopping Centre

Carmarthen

Colwyn Bay Extra

Llanelli

Llanelli Bargain Buys

Llantrisant Retail Park

Merthyr Tydfil

Newport

Newport Bargain Buys

Queensferry

Rhyl

Swansea - Parc Fforestfach Retail Park

Swansea Parc Tawe Bargain Buys

Swansea Poundworld Plus Phoenix Retail Park

Wrexham

Wrexham Bargain Buys

The announcement comes days after the House of Fraser announced the closure of its Cardiff and Cwmbran department stores next year threatening almost 440 jobs.

Joint administrator Clare Boardman said: "The retail trading environment in the UK remains extremely challenging and Poundworld has been seeking to address this through a restructure of its business.

"Unfortunately this has not been possible."