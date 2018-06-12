Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Joseph Brendan Dowley, went missing, aged 63, in 1985

The family of a man who went missing more than 32 years ago are hoping the exhumation of a body at a Welsh cemetery will confirm his fate.

Police will exhume remains from Menai Bridge cemetery in Anglesey next week as part of Operation Orchard.

The remains are thought to be those of Joseph Brendon Dowley who was last seen about to board a ferry in his native Ireland in 1985.

Mr Dowley's family are hoping DNA can help identify him.

The operation is being led by detectives from North Wales Police who are using DNA technology to identify human remains discovered in the region.

The Irish Missing Person Bureau and Gardai (police) have also helped the investigation.

The cemetery will be closed to allow the exhumation to take place on Tuesday, 19 June.

Mr Dowley, who was 63 and living in London, was last seen in October 1985 when he was taken to the ferry terminal.

The body - thought to be that of Mr Dowley - was found at Rhosneigr beach in November 1985.

"If the identity is confirmed by HM Coroner we hope to reunite Mr Dowley with his family as soon as possible to grant them the dignity and comfort of a full funeral service," said Det Con Don Kenyon.