Traffic on the M4 westbound near Bridgend

The M4 remains closed, more than six hours after a crash which has resulted in five-mile tailbacks.

The accident happened on the westbound carriageway between junction 37 for Porthcawl, Bridgend, and junction 38 for Margam, Neath Port Talbot.

South Wales Police said it was reported at about 15:00 BST and the road was closed 30 minutes later, but no more details have been released.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time.

Four fire engines were called to the scene at about 17:10, including crews from Bridgend, Kenfig and Port Talbot.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said its crews left the scene just after 20:30.

A police spokesman said: "There is significant queuing traffic on the westbound carriageway and all alternative routes are also extremely busy."

Supt Alun Morgan of South Wales Police tweeted to thank motorists for their patience.