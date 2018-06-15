First Minster Carwyn Jones is to be called as a witness at the inquest into the death of sacked Welsh Labour Minister Carl Sargeant.

A solicitor representing the family claimed Mr Jones would have been aware of Mr Sargeant's personal issues.

A pre-inquest hearing found Mr Sargeant had been taking anti-depressants at the time he was found dead.

Mr Jones's solicitors disagreed with the claim that he would have known about Mr Sargeant's condition.

The 49-year-old Alyn and Deeside AM was found dead at his home in Connah's Quay, Flintshire, in November 2017.

Four days earlier, he was sacked from the Welsh Government amid allegations he "touched or groped" women.

The provisional cause of death was hanging, a previous inquest heard.

On Friday Ruthin's Coroner's Court was told the first minister did not believe the former communities secretary was suffering from a mental health condition or other vulnerability when he was sacked from the cabinet.

But the solicitor representing Mr Sargeant's family said Mr Jones must have been fully aware of his personal issues as they had been friends for 16 years.

Mr Jones was not present but was legally represented at the hearing as he is being treated as an interested party.

The coroner for north Wales east and central John Gittins is hearing arguments as to whether the inquest should be broader in scope and examine the wider circumstances around Mr Sargeant's death.