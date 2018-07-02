Wales

The NHS at 70: How can we help it survive?

  • 2 July 2018

The National Health Service was set up to provide healthcare from the cradle to the grave.

But as it celebrates its 70th birthday, there are questions over how long it can last in its current form.

With an ageing and increasingly unhealthy population, the NHS is in crisis.

So what can the public do to help ease the situation? We spoke to six experts across the Welsh NHS to find out what can be done to help.

Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionAgeing population a "challenge" for NHS
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media caption"The media needs to take responsibility"
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionWelsh obesity is a "massive issue"
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media caption"A third of people not taking medicines as intended"
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionDr Peter Saul says the public need more health knowledge
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionDr Rebecca Payne says more needs to be spent on care in the community

Related Topics

More on this story