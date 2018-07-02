The NHS at 70: How can we help it survive?
- 2 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The National Health Service was set up to provide healthcare from the cradle to the grave.
But as it celebrates its 70th birthday, there are questions over how long it can last in its current form.
With an ageing and increasingly unhealthy population, the NHS is in crisis.
So what can the public do to help ease the situation? We spoke to six experts across the Welsh NHS to find out what can be done to help.