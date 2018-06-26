Image copyright Ken Williams Image caption Temperatures are likely to be hottest in the West today. BBC Weather Watcher, Ken Williams recorded a temperature of 27 degrees at Aberarth, Ceredigion on Tuesday morning.

Forecasters say Wales may be one of the hottest parts of the UK today.

The Met Office say temperatures could exceed 30 degrees, with West and South Wales likely to see the best of the weather.

The hottest places in Wales yesterday were Porthmadog where a temperature of 28.5 Celsius was recorded and Usk which hit 28.7 Celsius.

Forecasters say the hot spell is likely to continue into the weekend.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: "We are likely to see these temperatures continue until Saturday. There may be thundery conditions on Sunday with a possible return to hot weather at the beginning of next week."

The Met Office say UV levels will be high or very high during this warm spell, so people should take care when outside enjoying the weather. They advise to take particular care to keep babies, children and the elderly cool and to protect skin against burning.

The hot weather has meant many public services around Wales are putting in extra checks.

Network Rail said they are keeping a close eye on the tracks across Wales and the Borders. A spokesperson said: "On very warm days, rails in direct sunshine can be as much as 20 degrees centigrade above air temperature. As rails are made of steel, they expand as they heat up and can buckle, causing disruption to travel. If a section of track is judged to be at risk, we introduce speed restrictions - slower trains exert lower forces on the track and reduce the chance of buckling.

A Welsh Water spokesperson said: "Although we've had a relatively dry period across our operating area and forecasters are predicting the weather is set to remain dry for the coming weeks, we currently do not have concerns regarding water resources. Water levels are where we would expect them to be for the time of year."