Image copyright PA Image caption Transport emissions rose by 2% in 2016

The latest progress report from government climate change advisors shows greenhouse gas emissions increased in Wales by 5% in 2016.

The Committee on Climate Change said this was mainly due to a large increase in emissions from power generation.

Emissions rose in farming (5%), non-residential buildings (5%), residential buildings (2%) and transport (2%).

They only fell in industry (-9%), mostly driven by an 11% drop from Port Talbot steelworks.

Emissions in the waste sector were flat.

Welsh emissions have risen gradually since 2009 and the committee repeated its warning that a target for a 40% reduction from 1990 levels by 2020 was "very likely to be missed".

So far, emissions have fallen 14% in Wales since 1990.

More than a third of emissions come from the power sector.

These are 44% higher than 1990 levels, having increased by an average of 5.3% a year in the seven years to 2016. They rose 22% in Wales over the year while at the same time power sector emissions fell by 68% in Scotland.

In response, Jessica McQuade policy officer at WWF Cymru tweeted: "Wales worst performing nation in the UK on emission reduction. More needs to be done for future generations."

But Wales has met its 2020 target to generated 7TWh of renewable electricity - three years early.

It now accounts for 7% of the UK's renewable generation.