Image caption In 2007, Spencer Beynon spoke with BBC Wales about his experiences in Iraq

An ex-soldier who died after being Tasered by police was suffering from post traumatic stress disorder from his military service, an inquest heard.

Spencer Beynon, 43, who toured of Iraq and Afghanistan, was hit with up to 50,000 volts from the Taser.

But a lawyer for Dyfed Powys Police said accusations officers killed Mr Beynon were not true.

Coroner Mark Layton noted Mr Beynon suffered "mental decline" before he died.

Carmarthenshire Coroner's Court heard neighbours of Mr Beynon had contacted police following concerns about his behaviour on 14 July 2016.

He was found by officers in the street in Bryn Road after suffering a neck wound.

The inquest heard police said Mr Beynon "charged" at officers before officers used the Taser.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Army colleagues of Mr Beynon died following a roadside bomb in Basra

But lawyer Barney Branson, representing the police, said any accusations officers had killed him were unfounded.

"It's simply not accepted his death was caused by the actions of the police officers," he told the hearing.

Mr Beynon had returned to Wales from Iraq in December 2007 when, along with his regiment, he took part in a homecoming parade and welcomed back hundreds of people who lined the streets.

But, the former member of the Royal Welsh Regiment, who lost comrades in a roadside bomb attack in Basra, was left traumatised by his experiences.

He later tried to turn his life around last year by setting up a community group in his home town to protect children in local playgrounds.

Image caption Mr Beynon's death shocked neighbours in Llanelli

Mr Layton told the hearing it was accepted Mr Beynon was mentally ill when he died.

The inquest at Milford Haven was adjourned until October.