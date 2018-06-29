Driver freed after collision on Rhigos mountain road
- 29 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters had to cut a motorist out of a vehicle after a collision on the Rhigos mountain road.
The driver was taken to hospital following the head-on crash on the A4061.
Another casualty managed to get out of their vehicle after the accident, which happened just before 05:30 BST, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.
The road reopened to traffic at about 07:00.