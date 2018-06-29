Image copyright Getty Images Image caption New dawn for Port Talbot's steelworks?

Port Talbot's steelworks will be owned by Europe's second largest steel firm after metals giants Tata and ThyssenKrupp agreed to merge.

Negotiations, which came after Tata changed its mind about selling up altogether, had been ongoing for more than a year.

The deal will mean Tata UK plants are merged into a pan-European venture with annual sales of about £13bn.

Unions say they want guarantees about jobs and investment.

"The joint venture with Tata Steel is an important milestone for the transformation of Thyssenkrupp to an industrials and service group and will lead to a significant improvement of the financial figures of Thyssenkrupp," the group said in a statement.

The deal will mark another change of ownership for Britain's steel industry, which once led the world, but has shrunk rapidly in the face of cheaper international competition.

Most of the industry was nationalised after World War Two, then re-privatised in 1988 as the British Steel Corporation.

It became Corus after a merger with a Dutch rival, Koninklijke Hoogovens, in 1999, and was bought by India's Tata Steel in 2006.

However, in 2016 Tata announced it wanted to sell off its entire British operations - before optioning for a merger deal.

Almost 7,000 people are employed by Tata in Wales, including more than 4,000 in Port Talbot - which is the largest steelworks in the UK.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Steel has been made on the site of the plant near Margam since 1901

Unions hope the deal will bring an end to the uncertainty for workers.