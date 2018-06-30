Image copyright The Met Office Image caption This image shows the area which could be affected by the thunderstorms

Thunderstorms have been forecast across south Wales after a week of sweltering temperatures.

A yellow "be aware" warning for the storms has been issued by the Met Office from 06:00 BST to 22:00 on Sunday.

It has warned there could also be periods of torrential rain, hail and lightning.

There is a also a risk of power outages and flash flooding in some areas, the Met Office said.