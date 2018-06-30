Wales

Thunderstorms expected in Wales after heatwave

  • 30 June 2018
A map of Wales with a yellow weather warning in the south Image copyright The Met Office
Image caption This image shows the area which could be affected by the thunderstorms

Thunderstorms have been forecast across south Wales after a week of sweltering temperatures.

A yellow "be aware" warning for the storms has been issued by the Met Office from 06:00 BST to 22:00 on Sunday.

It has warned there could also be periods of torrential rain, hail and lightning.

There is a also a risk of power outages and flash flooding in some areas, the Met Office said.

