Image copyright RNLI Image caption Sgt Matthew Howells and PC Seth Davies had to be winched to safety after they rescued a man stuck on a cliff top

Two police officers, RNLI crew and members of the public searching for a paddleboarder trapped on a cliff top ended up needing rescuing themselves.

After campers saw someone clambering up rocks and when a paddleboard was found off Traeth Bach Beach in Ceredigion, all six went searching for the man.

They scaled the rock face and found the missing 30-year-old alone and cold in the early hours of Saturday.

Sgt Matthew Howells said: "Our priority was to protect life.

"We weren't thinking about how to get down," he said.

Sgt Matthew Howells who climbed the cliff with PC Seth Davies, two RNLI staff and two members of the public, said: "It was 1am by this time, and pitch black.

"There were rocks on the beach which become an island when the tide comes in. The tide was right out, so we climbed up one side to get to the top.

"We used the lights from the helicopter to find our way to the top."

Image copyright RNLI Image caption The two police officers found the missing man at 01:00 BST

Once the man was had been airlifted to safety, there was the question of how the six of them would get off the cliff.

"It was too steep to climb back down - even in daylight we wouldn't have been able to get down," Sgt Howells said.

"The coastguard treated it as a separate incident to the search, and a helicopter was sent to get us at around 5am.

"We were winched up two by two, which was an experience, and dropped off at Penbryn Beach."

The RNLI said the paddleboarder, who has not been named, was "safe and well".