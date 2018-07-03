Image copyright Lisa Jones Image caption Crews are also battling a gorse fire at Carmel, Gwynedd

About 30 homes could be evacuated after a forest fire broke out in Gwynedd overnight.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS) was called to Bethesda just after 03:10 BST and has sent 50 firefighters to deal with the blaze.

Crews are also fighting a mile-long mountain fire about 20 miles away at Mynydd Cilgwyn in Carmel, where 15 properties were evacuated on Monday.

Rest centres have been set up in both areas for residents affected.

There have not been any reports of casualties at either location.

Geraint Hughes from NWFRS said the Bethesda fire was high above nearby homes.

But he said: "We are making them aware of the risk and make sure they prepare themselves [for evacuation]".

Crews have been at fires in Talsarnau, Rhiw, Llanycil and Bangor Mountain in Gwynedd and Newborough Forest, Anglesey.

The service urged people to "take responsibility for their own actions" by using barbecues safely, extinguishing cigarettes properly, avoiding burning garden waste and keeping mirrors out of sunlight.

Mr Hughes added that the fires are "putting pressure on the service" and "resources were being stretched".