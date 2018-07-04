Image copyright Rick Matthews/ Newsquest Image caption Joey Essex with students from Castell Alun High School

Reality TV star Joey Essex travelled from Ibiza to Wrexham to escort a teenager to her high school prom.

Harriet Le Tissier's father Sean arranged for the former The Only Way Is Essex regular to be her date for the Castell Alun High School event.

Mr Le Tissier said the reality star had "made [Harriet] feel very special".

The school's assistant head teacher said Essex's attendance had "generated some interest, mainly from female attendees".

Image copyright Rick Matthews/ Newsquest Image caption Joey Essex accompanied 16-year-old Harriet Le Tissier to her prom

Mr Le Tissier, who arranged the surprise for his 16-year-old daughter through a mutual friend, said: "It was fantastic, he made her feel very special."

He added: "He arrived late and took her arm in arm before anyone realised who he was, and then he got mobbed.

"But he made sure he was with her the whole time. It was fantastic."

The Wrexham school's assistant head, Paul Edwards, said: "His visit certainly generated some interest, mainly from the female attendees."

The prom on Thursday, attended by 180 Year 11 pupils from the school, was held at Llyndir Hall in Rossett.

Who is Joey Essex?