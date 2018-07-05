Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Aneurin Bevan, pictured in 1948, was born in Tredegar

NHS staff in Wales have been offered a pay rise in line with those in England as events are held to mark the 70th anniversary of the health service.

The widely-expected pay offer would mean staff would earn the same as those across the border, who struck a 6.5% pay deal in June.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said, if accepted by unions, it would be a "much-deserved pay rise".

It comes as events are held across Wales to mark 70 years of the NHS.

It was founded in July 1948 by Tredegar-born Aneurin Bevan, then minister for health, and celebrations have already been held in his home town.

On Thursday, Prince Charles will visit a hospital in Ebbw Vale, named after Bevan, while an event is also taking place at the Senedd, with First Minister Carwyn Jones among those attending.

The founding of the NHS made healthcare free at the point of use for everyone in the UK for the first time.

The pay offer comes at a time when the NHS, both in England and Wales, is often in the headlines for facing major staffing issues and increasing demands and pressure.

There are concerns the UK nations are failing to learn lessons from each other, with the NHS instead being used as a "political football".

Mr Gething said the offer, which has been negotiated with employers and unions, would mean "all NHS staff in Wales will have pay parity with their counterparts in England".

It needs to be accepted by a union ballot before it can go ahead and would apply to all staff, apart from doctors, dentists and senior leaders.

"Our NHS in Wales simply could not function without the skill, dedication and hard work of its staff," said Mr Gething.

Analysis by health correspondent Owain Clarke

This is confirmation of what Vaughan Gething promised to do in March.

It would be almost unthinkable for the Welsh Government not to have broadly matched the English pay deal.

Had it not done so, it would have risked worsening Wales' problems in terms of recruitment and retention.

But it's no coincidence the Welsh Government chose to announce this on the NHS' 70th anniversary to get maximum exposure on a day of events and celebrations.

Image caption Gruff Rhys has released five solo albums to date - including a 2014 concept LP about explorer John Evans

During the day of celebrations, Super Furry Animals front man Gruff Rhys will release a specially-written song about the health service.

The singer-songwriter will perform No Profit In Pain - commissioned by National Theatre Wales - outside Cardiff Castle at about 11:30 BST.

Ahead of the anniversary, the milestone was marked with Aneurin Bevan Day as hundreds of people descended on Bevan's hometown and a giant mountainside mural was unveiled on Tuesday.

The celebrations continue when Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visit Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan, in Blaenau Gwent, where they are expected to attend a garden party and meet patients and staff.

The event at the Senedd in Cardiff will include a number of exhibits as well as a talk from Aneira Thomas - the first NHS baby.

Timeline of the NHS

1948: Created by health minister Aneurin Bevan

1952: First prescription charges introduced - but fees later abolished in Wales

1958: First mass-vaccination programme sees polio and diphtheria jabs offered to under-15s

1961: Contraceptive pill becomes available

1968: UK's first heart transplant operation

1972: CT scanners used for first time

1978: World's first test tube baby is born in Oldham District General Hospital

1988: Breast screening programme starts

1990: Organ donor register created

2015: Presumed consent for organ donors comes into force in Wales