Your Pictures in Wales: 4 July - 10 July 2018

  • 11 July 2018

A selection of your pictures from across Wales as this week's contributors use the amazing weather conditions to their advantage.

Phil Wentworth Image copyright Phil Wentworth
Image caption Best morning ever? Phil Wentworth and his mates thought so, after climbing Snowdon at night to catch dawn on the summit
Rhossili Bay, Gower, Swansea Image copyright John Davies
Image caption John Davies took this tranquil shot of a sunny Rhossili Bay, Gower
Sunset over Whitesands Bay in St Davids Image copyright Huw Waldron
Image caption Huw Waldron watched the sun set over Whitesands Bay in St Davids
The Milky Way visible over Three Cliffs Bay on Gower Image copyright Thomas Winstone
Image caption Thomas Winstone captured bioluminescent plankton and the Milky Way in the same shot at Three Cliffs Bay on Gower
Orange sky over the reservoir Image copyright Tim Scanlan
Image caption Simply stunning sunrise: Usk Reservoir in Powys by Tim Scanlan
Sun sets behind boat as viewer looks out to sea Image copyright Ellie Knowler
Image caption High and dry: Boat on the beach at Abercastle in Pembrokeshire by Ellie Knowler
Pigeons come to rest on the rooftops of houses in Cardiff at sunset Image copyright Tracey Dunford
Image caption Home to roost: Pigeons come to rest on the rooftops of houses in Cardiff at sunset, courtesy of Tracey Dunford
Warm sunshine glow over Menai Strait looking over roof tops and the mountains beyond Image copyright Nick Morton
Image caption Calm front: Nick Morton stopped to admire the morning light and quiet waters over Menai Strait, near Menai Bridge.
Alan's feet appear in the bottom of the picture which looks out high over the community below and the shoreline Image copyright Alan Jones
Image caption Alan Jones aired his trainers from his lofty vantage point above Llanfairfechan, Conwy County

