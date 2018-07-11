A selection of your pictures from across Wales as this week's contributors use the amazing weather conditions to their advantage.

Image copyright Phil Wentworth Image caption Best morning ever? Phil Wentworth and his mates thought so, after climbing Snowdon at night to catch dawn on the summit

Image copyright John Davies Image caption John Davies took this tranquil shot of a sunny Rhossili Bay, Gower

Image copyright Huw Waldron Image caption Huw Waldron watched the sun set over Whitesands Bay in St Davids

Image copyright Thomas Winstone Image caption Thomas Winstone captured bioluminescent plankton and the Milky Way in the same shot at Three Cliffs Bay on Gower

Image copyright Tim Scanlan Image caption Simply stunning sunrise: Usk Reservoir in Powys by Tim Scanlan

Image copyright Ellie Knowler Image caption High and dry: Boat on the beach at Abercastle in Pembrokeshire by Ellie Knowler

Image copyright Tracey Dunford Image caption Home to roost: Pigeons come to rest on the rooftops of houses in Cardiff at sunset, courtesy of Tracey Dunford

Image copyright Nick Morton Image caption Calm front: Nick Morton stopped to admire the morning light and quiet waters over Menai Strait, near Menai Bridge.

Image copyright Alan Jones Image caption Alan Jones aired his trainers from his lofty vantage point above Llanfairfechan, Conwy County

