Image copyright Cwm Taf UHB Image caption NHS workers - including these from the paediatric wards at Royal Glamorgan Hospital - are celebrating

The 70th birthday of the NHS is being marked with celebrations and events across Wales.

On 5 July 1948, the National Health Service was launched, spearheaded by Welsh MP and then-health minister Aneurin Bevan.

Events involving patients, staff from past and present, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will mark the milestone anniversary.

Aneira Thomas - the first NHS baby - will give a talk at the Senedd later.

As part of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's trip they visited Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan in Ebbw Vale, the town Bevan served as an MP from 1929 - 1960.

This will be followed by a garden party where they will meet patients and NHS employees.

Judith White, an area manager for the ambulance service, chatted to the prince about the work of her teams.

She said: "It's great to be able to celebrate 70 years of the NHS and we're very proud to be a part of it."

Image caption Judith White chatted to Prince Charles on his visit to Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan

Super Furry Animals front man Gruff Rhys has released a specially-written song about the health service.

The singer-songwriter performed No Profit In Pain - commissioned by National Theatre Wales - outside Cardiff Castle.

These events follow a parade in Bevan's hometown of Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent, attended by hundreds of people at the weekend.

Britain's Got Talent finalist Nathan Wyburn marked the occasion by creating a 12m sq mural of Bevan on moorland near Tredegar using soil and white stone dust from a nearby quarry.

Image copyright Suzie Curtin Image caption Suzie Curtin started as a shorthand typist in a typing pool in 1964

'Girls were not allowed to wear trousers to work'

Suzie Curtin is the same age as the NHS and has 54 years of service under her belt.

The medical secretary, from Dinas Powys, Vale of Glamorgan, works in the gynaecology directorate office at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

She said: "I came to work in the NHS straight from typing school and started my training in Llandough Hospital. I've only ever known working for the NHS. I love it.

"There have been lots of changes since I started. We had a matron in charge at Llandough and girls were not allowed to wear trousers to work!

"I have loved my job, meeting lots of lovely patients and colleagues throughout my career and although I missed Llandough when gynaecology moved to the Heath four years ago, I am still enjoying working for the NHS at the age of 70."