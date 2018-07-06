Image caption The unsolicited messages were sent were sent via SIM cards registered to STS Commercial Limited

A software firm has been fined £60,000 for spam text messages sent to more than 270,000 people.

Suspicion was aroused when a network provider reported receiving 268 complaints.

A total of 274,423 text messages promoting pay day loans were received between November 2016 and January 2017.

The unsolicited messages were sent via SIM cards registered to Bridgend-based IT service provider, STS Commercial Limited.

The activity came to light when the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) met with network providers.

One identified a high level of unsolicited marketing activity in South Wales.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The investigation revealed STS did not carry out sufficient due diligence checks

The network provider later reported receiving an usually high number of complaints through its spam reporting system.

ICO Head of Enforcement, Steve Eckersley, said: "Companies that send spam texts to people without their consent are flouting the law"

"I hope today's fine acts as a stark warning."

The company had previously been linked to another investigation by the ICO into similar practices.