Image caption Emma Cornick and Neil Brierley first met in July 2017

A man proposed to his girlfriend with a giant custom-made message carved in the sand.

Neil Brierley employed a land artist to create the 40m (130ft) image on the beach at Tenby, Pembrokeshire.

He took his fiancee Emma Cornick for a stroll along the shore on Saturday and got down on one knee overlooking the north beach. She said "yes".

Mr Brierley, 46, said: "It was amazing - I'm especially happy as she had no idea it was coming."

The couple, who live in Cardiff, have been together for a year and Miss Cornick thought she was just going for a weekend away when Mr Brierley sprung the surprise.

"It was pretty amazing and completely unexpected - I couldn't believe it, it was a lovely surprise," said Miss Cornick, 40.

In the weeks and days leading up to the proposal, Mr Brierley was left keeping his fingers crossed for the weather as rain would have washed away his plans.

Artist Marc Treanor had to be at the beach bright and early on Saturday as it took about three and a half hours to create.

Mr Treanor, who has done several similar pieces for happy couples, said: "It's lovely - it always puts a smile on your face."

Timing was key and Mr Treanor picked the best time so the couple could enjoy the proposal for as long as possible before the tide came in and swept it away.