Image copyright Google Image caption The festival site will be on the northern side of the town

The 2020 Eisteddfod will be held in Tregaron, officials have announced.

It is the first time for festival has come to Ceredigion since 1992, when the festival was held on the outskirts of Aberystwyth.

Tregaron was chosen ahead of six others places in the west Wales county.

Ceredigion council leader Ellen ap Gwynn said she was delighted with the news and said the market town was looking forward to welcoming Eisteddfod-goers from all over Wales.

Officials say the festival's Maes will be on the northern side of the town towards Aberystwyth.

Image copyright National Eisteddfod of Wales

Eisteddfod chief executive Elfed Roberts said: "This will be the festival's first visit to Tregaron, and I'm sure we'll attract a strong team of supporters and volunteers at grassroots level to work with us over the next two years."

A public meeting about the 2020 event will be held at Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron on 20 September.

Next year's Eisteddfod is taking place in Llanrwst.