Overturned caravan closes M4 at Coldra near Newport
- 9 July 2018
The M4 has been closed after a caravan overturned in a multi-vehicle accident near Newport.
The accident occurred on the M4 eastbound at junction 24 at Coldra, where vehicles were reported to be queuing for six miles.
The second lane of the M4 westbound is also closed between Magor Services at junction 23 and junction 24.
Three South Wales Fire and Rescue crews and an air ambulance were attending the scene.
Vehicles are using the exit and entry slip roads to avoid the accident.