A selection of your pictures from across Wales as this week's photographers get close to nature in the sunshine and capture spectacular sunsets.

Image copyright Laura Bray Image caption Bee here now: Laura Bray, from Wrexham, describes this photo she took in her back garden as "quintessentially summer"

Image copyright Ashley Williams Image caption King of castles? Sandcastle on the beach at Llangennith, Gower, courtesy of Ashley Williams

Image copyright Clayton Davies Image caption Clayton Davies captured these deer at Margam Park, Port Talbot

Image copyright Dwayne Jones Image caption Dwayne Jones caught this beautiful sunset at Carreg Cerren Castle in Carmarthenshire

Image copyright Gareth Bain Image caption Who wouldn't want to dive into that sea? Gareth Bain took this picture at Manorbier beach in Pembrokeshire

Image copyright Jonathan Demery Image caption Midsummer night's dream: Jonathan Demery captured this beautiful starry night at Penmon in Anglesey

Image copyright Phil Jones Image caption Phil Jones captures a moment of total tranquillity at Penarth Pier at sunset

Image copyright Kele Williams Image caption Feeling the heat: Kele Williams captured the low water levels at the Llwyn Onn reservoir in the Brecon Beacon as the heatwave continued

Image copyright Leon Marshall Image caption We were left a bit starstruck by Leon Marshall's photograph of Three Cliffs at Pobbles Bay, in Gower.

