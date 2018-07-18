Wales

Your Pictures in Wales: 11 July - 17 July 2018

  • 18 July 2018

A selection of your pictures from across Wales as this week's photographers get close to nature in the sunshine and capture spectacular sunsets.

A bee gathering nectar from a purple flower Image copyright Laura Bray
Image caption Bee here now: Laura Bray, from Wrexham, describes this photo she took in her back garden as "quintessentially summer"

Sandcastle in foreground including shells with low tide line in distance and orange and yellow sky Image copyright Ashley Williams
Image caption King of castles? Sandcastle on the beach at Llangennith, Gower, courtesy of Ashley Williams

Clayton Davies captured these deer at Margam Park, Port Talbot Image copyright Clayton Davies
Image caption Clayton Davies captured these deer at Margam Park, Port Talbot
Sunset over a stone wall and trees Image copyright Dwayne Jones
Image caption Dwayne Jones caught this beautiful sunset at Carreg Cerren Castle in Carmarthenshire

Manorbier Image copyright Gareth Bain
Image caption Who wouldn't want to dive into that sea? Gareth Bain took this picture at Manorbier beach in Pembrokeshire
Midsummer night's dream: Jonathan Demery captured this beautiful starry night at Penmon in Anglesey Image copyright Jonathan Demery
Image caption Midsummer night's dream: Jonathan Demery captured this beautiful starry night at Penmon in Anglesey

Phil Jones captures a moment of total tranquillity at Penarth Pier at sunset Image copyright Phil Jones
Image caption Phil Jones captures a moment of total tranquillity at Penarth Pier at sunset
Kele Williams captured the low water levels at the Llwyn Onn reservoir in the Brecon Beacon as the heatwave continued Image copyright Kele Williams
Image caption Feeling the heat: Kele Williams captured the low water levels at the Llwyn Onn reservoir in the Brecon Beacon as the heatwave continued

We were left a bit starstruck by Leon Marshall's photograph of Three Cliffs at Pobbles Bay, in Gower. Image copyright Leon Marshall
Image caption We were left a bit starstruck by Leon Marshall's photograph of Three Cliffs at Pobbles Bay, in Gower.

Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

