Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Simon Jones worked as a carer and was a passionate musician

A 23-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle smash on the M4.

Simon Jones, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, died in hospital after Monday's crash between junction 47 Penllergaer and junction 48 Hendy.

The motorway was closed for about six hours from about 15:00 BST after Mr Jones's Seat Ibiza and a Mercedes Sprinter van crashed.

His family has described him as "the bass player of our lives" who was "kind, gentle and loving".

"Simon was a cheeky, fun loving young man who loved his music and lived his life to the full, he had so much to look forward to.

"We are devastated that this has been so tragically cut short, he will be greatly missed by all," the family statement said.

South Wales Police has appealed for witnesses.