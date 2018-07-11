Wales

Met Office issues thunderstorm and heavy shower warning

  • 11 July 2018
Met Office map of Wales with yellow weather warning Image copyright Met Office

Heavy thundery showers have been forecast across Wales, threatening an abrupt end to the UK heatwave.

A Met Office yellow "be aware" warning is in force between 11:00 BST and 20:00 on Friday.

Officials say there is a risk of flooding with some short term loss of power due to lightning strikes possible.

The poor weather could bring travel disruption and difficult driving conditions.

