Image copyright Chris Boardman Image caption Chris Boardman tweeted a picture and tribute to his mother Carol after her death

A husband and wife have been cleared of attempting to pervert the course of justice after the death of Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman's mother.

Carol Boardman, 75, died after a collision with a vehicle while on her bike in Flintshire in July 2016.

Liam and Victoria Rosney, both 32 and of Connah's Quay, denied attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Both were cleared at Mold Crown Court, but Mr Rosney faces a new trial on 17 December for causing her death.

Judge Rhys Rowlands advised the jury to return not guilty verdicts before setting a date for a new trial for Mr Rosney for causing death by dangerous driving and an alternative charge of causing death by careless driving.