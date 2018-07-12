Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ivan Perisic equalised for Croatia in the 68th minute

A peak audience of 1.05 million in Wales tuned in for England's World Cup semi-final defeat against Croatia.

Gareth Southgate's men lost 2-1 after a Mario Mandzukic goal in extra time sent Croatia to their first World Cup final.

Overnight viewing figures showed 1.05 million people tuned in to ITV Wales between 21:15 and 21:30 BST.

This dwarfed the 767,000 who watched England v Sweden in the quarter-final, as well as the 864,000 who watched Wales v England in the Six Nations.

However, it could not top the peak of 1.3 million people who watched Wales lose 2-0 to Portugal in the Euro 2016 semi-final.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kieran Trippier's free kick put England 1-0 up, but they could not hold on

At its peak, 75% of the TV viewing audience in Wales watched Croatia v England.

A peak audience of 26.5 million people watched England go out of the World Cup on ITV - with an average of 24.3 million, bigger than the London 2012 opening ceremony and the highest football audience on any single channel in the UK.

However, these figures does not take into account people watching in pubs or on outdoor big screens.

ITV said there were also a record 4.3 million requests to watch it online on ITV Hub.