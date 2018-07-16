Image copyright Getty Images Image caption 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange and Eyes Wide Shut - some of the films from the vision of Stanley Kubrick

Spartacus, Dr Strangelove, A Clockwork Orange, 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Shining, Full Metal Jacket - some of the epic films made by Stanley Kubrick.

But what if there was another screenplay by the late, great director? Lost for decades?

That is exactly what film professor Nathan Abrams has uncovered.

"To find a whole screenplay after 60 years - that's fantastic," said the Bangor University expert.

Prof Abrams said he made the discovery about the script to the unmade film Burning Secret while researching a new book on Kubrick's last film - Eyes Wide Shut.

"The son of a Kubrick collaborator, who wishes to remain anonymous at this time, has shown me a copy," said the professor, director of research at the north Wales university's School of Creative Studies and Media.

"It seemingly checks out. It's most likely that said collaborator was going to work on the film had it been green-lit."

The film scholar, who has a special interest in transatlantic Jewish film history, culture and politics, said biographies and archives about Kubrick referred to the screenplay.

"What nobody knew was whether they had actually written a script and finished it - and now we know the answer to that question and we have a complete screenplay," said Prof Abrams.

"Making a new discovery is difficult in this area, even though his archive in London has opened-up - a lot of it is re-interpretational, discovering a document here or there."

Image caption Kubrick behind the camera on the set of Full Metal Jacket

Burning Secret was an adaptation of a 1913 novella by the Austrian writer Stefan Zweig, written by Kubrick in 1956 with novelist Calder Willingham.

It tells the story of a suave insurance salesman befriending a 10-year-old boy, so he is able seduce the child's mother.

Prof Abrams said the screenplay takes an original Viennese Jewish novel and translates it to Kubrick's contemporary America.

"I would argue that what we can see draws a direct link between this film, between Lolita, Barry Lyndon, The Shining and culminating in Eyes Wide Shut," said Prof Abrams.

"Elements of this film, although it didn't get made, have fed into his other films.

"We can trace his thought over 40 years."

Image copyright Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Image caption Shooting Barry Lyndon - a 1975 three hour epic by the director

The film project was axed amid speculation of breach of contract when MGM discovered Kubrick was working on the anti-war film Paths of Glory with author Willingham.

Equally - it would have been difficult to get a story of adultery and a child go-between past 1950s studio sensibilities.

Or perhaps it just was not up to scratch? The professor rejects that suggestion.

"He worked on this and he was really excited about this, according to his producing partner at the time, James B Harris", he said.

"It was the studio that nixed the project.

"Was it any good? I mean Stanley thought so, he worked on it.

"It would be fantastic to see this published, maybe with some commentary, and then eventually someone maybe wants to make it."