Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tom Channon (left) with brothers Harry (middle) and James (right)

A teenager on holiday in Spain was killed in a 70ft plunge after falling over a knee-high wall, the worker who found his body has said.

Thomas Channon, 18, from Rhoose, Vale of Glamorgan, died at the Eden Roc complex in Magaluf on Thursday.

He was found by a gardener at the apartments, but it is not known how he fell over the wall.

On Monday, his parents described him as a "model son, brother and grandson who will be dearly missed".

The worker said the teenager fell from low wall which runs around the front of the complex and is about knee height.

The drop on the other side is at least 70ft (21m).

Mr Channon, who was on holiday to celebrate the end of his A-levels, was staying at the nearby Universal Hotel Florida.

Image caption Mr Channon died after falling about 70ft at the apartment complex

Spanish police believe he wandered into the Eden Roc complex after losing his friends at about 04:00 local time on Thursday.

It was initially thought he had fallen from a balcony and inquiries into his death are ongoing.

Mr Channon is the third holidaymaker from the UK to die at the Eden Roc complex this year.

In April, Scottish teenager Natalie Cormack, 19, fell to her death from the seventh floor.

In June, 20-year-old Tom Hughes from Wrexham died after falling about 65ft (20m) from the apartment block.