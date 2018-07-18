Image caption Cardiff Airport says the vision will "generate significant economic benefits for Wales"

A new "smart" terminal and more destinations to fly to are part of a vision to expand Cardiff Airport over the next 20 years.

The draft "masterplan" will be launched at the airport on Wednesday.

It includes moves to create a new rail link off the Cardiff to Bridgend coastal line, which has previously met some local opposition.

Cardiff Airport said the vision would "generate significant economic benefits for Wales".

The Welsh government-owned airport, which is based near Rhoose in the Vale of Glamorgan, reiterated its plan to grow from 1.5 million to three million passengers, and said the airport must be integrated into both local and national planning.

The plan includes:

Attracting new airlines, to secure new routes and more choice for customers travelling to and from the region

Diversifying the airport to develop opportunities for aviation, cargo, education, technology and innovation

Developing a new terminal, creating "best in class" facilities, including "smart" technology

Building a new four-star hotel, including business meeting and conference facilities

Creating an "integrated transport facility"

Developing a new multi-storey car park close to the terminal building

The First Minister Carwyn Jones said the improvements were "ambitious yet achievable".

Deb Barber, CEO of Cardiff Airport, added: "This masterplan has been created to set out milestones up to the year 2040 that enable us to meet our vision for the future and position Cardiff Airport as a key part of the UK's transport strategy."

Cardiff Airport is asking for feedback on the draft plan by September 14. A final plan will then be launched in the autumn.