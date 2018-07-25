A selection of your pictures from across Wales as this week's photographers capture the country in its summer glory.

Image copyright Iwan Griffith Image caption Tenby's North Beach looking stunning in the summer sun

Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

Image copyright Edwina Stoker Image caption Reflections of Roath Park, Cardiff, captured by Edwina Stoker

Image copyright Mel Garside Image caption Boats moored on the lake at Llyn Nantlle Uchaf in Snowdonia, by Mel Garside

Image copyright Leon Marshall Image caption Strumble Head Lighthouse, near Fishguard, shines bright over the sea and purple night sky, courtesy of Leon Marshall

Image copyright Jessica Warner Image caption Setting sun over the Garw Valley, Blaengarw, taken by Jessica Warner on a visit from Australia

Image copyright Guto Jones Image caption Ewe got to hand it to sheepdog Zac, he's got these sheep hedge cutting along a country road near Capel Iwan, west Wales, courtesy of Guto Jones

Image copyright David Thomas Image caption The incredibly tranquil Llangorse Lake in Powys was photographed by David Thomas

Image copyright John Paterson Image caption John Paterson took this photo of a six-spot burnet moth on Ynys Llanddwyn during a walk at Newborough Beach, Anglesey

Image copyright Win Watson Image caption Win Watson was in Llandudno when he took this shot overlooking Afon Conwy estuary, Penmaenmawr, and mountains of Snowdonia

Image copyright Nicole Harris Image caption This sunset looking down towards Port Talbot was captured by Nicole Harris

Image copyright Matthew Leonard Image caption Overlooking the clouds: Matthew Leonard too this at the top of Snowdon