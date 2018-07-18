Image caption About 300 people attended a church vigil in memory of Thomas Channon on Tuesday

A father says his son's death could have been prevented had safety been improved following two previous deaths at a Spanish apartment block.

Thomas Channon, 18, from Rhoose, Vale of Glamorgan, fell about 70ft (21m) over a knee-high wall at the Eden Roc complex in Magaluf last Thursday.

He is the third holidaymaker from the UK to die at the complex this year.

"If something had been done after the last accident, this would never have happened," John Channon told ITV.

"It's an insult to what happened to Tom and his memory," he said in an interview on Good Morning Britain.

Mr Channon had been with a group of friends celebrating the end of their A-Levels when the incident happened.

He had been staying at a nearby hotel but Spanish police believe he wandered into the Eden Roc complex after losing his friends.

'Emotional' church vigil

Inquiries into his death are ongoing.

His parents described him as a "model son, brother and grandson who will be dearly missed".

Thomas Channon, 18, was on holiday with friends after finishing his A-level exams

About 300 people took part in a candlelit vigil and signed a book of condolence in Mr Channon's memory at St Peter's Church in Rhoose on Tuesday.

"It was a very emotional day," said Revd Melanie Prince, speaking on BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales programme.

In June, 20-year-old Tom Hughes from Wrexham died after falling about 65ft (20m) from the apartment block.

And Natalie Cormack, 19, from West Kilbride in Ayrshire, fell to her death from the seventh floor in April.

Last week, local officials met to discuss concerns and to "see what more actions can be carried out".