Image caption Wrexham Maelor Hospital saw 5,550 A&E patients in June - fewer than the previous month, but waiting times worsened

Latest accident and emergency hospital waiting times in Wales show 83.2% of patients were seen within the four-hour target time in June.

This is an improvement on May but the lowest proportion for June on record, according to Statistics Wales.

Wrexham Maelor was the worst performing emergency unit. Just 57.2% of patients were seen, transferred or discharged within four hours.

Glan Clwyd was the second worst performing at 62.3%. The target is 95%.

The hospital in Denbighshire also has the largest number of patients waiting more than 12 hours - 661 - in June (or 86.5%).

The target is that no patient should wait more than 12 hours but across Wales the numbers have risen again - 2,910 had long waits in June, 83 more than in May and 649 more than the year before.

Last week, a coroner criticised the delays faced by a 93-year-old woman who died at Wrexham Maelor Hospital after a fall at her home in February.

Since January, A&E at Wrexham and Glan Clwyd have been consistently the worst performing Welsh hospitals against the four-hour target.

The best performers of the major units in June were Royal Glamorgan (92.4%) and the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff (90.4%).

Statistics Wales is also starting to publish a series of annual statistics which show once again that A&E attendances topped the 1m mark for 2016-17 - seeing 15,257 more patients than five years ago.

The latest monthly figures also show: