Image caption Water levels on the river Teifi at Cenarth appear to be low

People are being urged to turn off the tap while brushing their teeth as Welsh Water calls on customers to help safeguard supplies.

Earlier this month it said a number of its 87 reservoirs were at a lower level than usual due to the recent heatwave.

Now, with the dry weather expected to continue through July and into August, the firm has stepped up calls to limit usage.

June saw only 24% of the average rainfall for the month, it said.

Other measures the public are being asked to take are to make sure dishwashers and washing machines are full, to take a short shower rather than a bath and to avoid watering the garden.

Welsh Water said it is spending an extra £1.5m a week to keep supplies running and it is fixing almost twice the number of leaks as normal.

Managing Director of Water Services, Ian Christie, said: "The level of water consumption has reached record levels in recent weeks. This is not surprising after the record temperatures in June and the continued lack of any substantial rainfall in July.

"These challenging weather conditions are set to continue, and behind the scenes, we're working day and night to maintain supplies by finding and fixing leaks, using our integrated pipe network to move water around and also using tankers to feed into our network directly."