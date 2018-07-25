Image caption Weeks without significant rain has left grazing land parched

Crisis talks are to be held at the Royal Welsh Show as farmers continue to struggle with the heatwave.

They are reported to be finding it difficult to feed animals and grow crops because of the dry, hot weather.

Rural Affairs Secretary Lesley Griffiths agreed to Wednesday's meeting after calls from the NFU Cymru union.

John Mercer, director of NFU Cymru, said the dry spell had "caused huge problems for farming communities across Wales and across all sectors".

"As a result of these on farm difficulties we have called for a farm summit to try to find solutions through this troubling period," he added.

The Farmers' Union of Wales also welcomed the emergency summit at the show in Llanelwedd, Powys.

'Difficult conditions'

The prolonged dry weather has followed what was a cold and difficult winter for agriculture, as well as rising costs.

According to figures from the British Hay & Straw Merchants Association, there has been a marked increase in the cost of hay and straw. In May 2017 a big bale of hay cost £52 per tonne - the latest figure is £95 per tonne.

Some varieties of straw also nearly doubled in price over the same period.

The price of cattle at livestock markets has fallen sharply in recent weeks - anecdotally because farmers want fewer mouths to feed and water.

Cull cows are animals marked for slaughter - sometimes including older dairy cows. The BBC understands that the price often drops at this time of year but the fall appears more severe than in previous years.

Iwan Jones, director of livestock auctioneer BJP Marts in Carmarthen, said "[There is] concern running forward about the scarcity of hay and feed."

However, he said if it rains soon there should be a turnaround in the price of animals.

One farming family told BBC Wales they are already using their winter stores to feed their livestock.

Image caption Fruit and flower grower Gary Rees has been hit by both the cold winter and hot summer

Reportedly crop growers are also struggling.

Earlier this year Gary Rees was growing daffodils across nine acres at his farm near Haverfordwest, but the cold weather meant many of them were not tall enough for the supermarkets.

He told BBC Wales his strawberry crop had finished early because of the heat, and his pumpkin crop needs some "serious rain" to grow properly.