Image caption The Welsh Government has been trying to stop TB spreading to livestock

Three farms where five badgers were killed in a cull were accidentally revealed by the Welsh Government in an "administrative error".

The names and locations of the farms were revealed by mistake in a freedom of information request response.

It led to a group campaigning against the cull naming the farms in a Facebook post, asking supporters to "monitor activity" there.

The Welsh Government said it was now "urgently reviewing procedures".

The localised culling of badgers is part of a project across the UK to rid wildlife of TB.

Image copyright Crown copyright/Welsh Government Image caption A map drawn up in late 2016 before the cull started showed what areas of Wales were worst affected

The post by the group, which is not being identified by the BBC to protect the safety of the farmers, said five badgers had been culled at the farms at a cost of more than £380,000.

It added: "Documents released as a result of a Freedom of Information request show the detailed work plan drawn up by the Animal and Plant Health Agency for each of these farms, including their names.

"Operations may have already started at these farms this year. We are asking people to monitor activity at these farms, looking for unusual activity that could indicate killing has restarted and let us know."

The group denied it was "irresponsible" for sharing the information.

A Welsh Government spokeswoman said: "Due to an administrative error, a document sent in response to a freedom of information request was released without removing an element of personal data.

"We are urgently reviewing our procedures in light of this error."

An Information Commissioners's Officer spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident relating to the Welsh Government and will be making enquiries."