Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The fire service said two hectares at Garngorch were "well alight"

Several grass, mountain and gorse fires continue to burn across Wales as summer temperatures soar.

Firefighters have been tackling a two-hectare blaze on gorse land near Garngorch, Swansea county. Hospital Road is closed and residents are being told to keep doors and windows shut.

Crews were also sent to a fire on Twmbarlwm mountain, Caerphilly, that has been burning for two weeks.

A fire near Llangollen, Denbighshire, was also contained overnight.

Image copyright Rhys Bennett Image caption Crews and a helicopter battled the first fire on Twmbarlwm mountain for five days

Many other smaller mountain and grassfire sites were re-inspected on Thursday, the fire service said.

South Wales Fire and Rescue have been battling the blaze on Twmbarlwm mountain, near Cwmcarn, and 15 firefighters were sent back on Wednesday night.

Police believe the first blaze, which has destroyed tens of thousands of newly planted trees, was started deliberately.

Image copyright Michael Rossiter Image caption Michael Rossiter saw the smoke twister just before going in to land at the Black Mountains Gliding club

On Thursday, the service thanked residents of Cwmcarn and Risca after providing crews with a meal of faggots and peas while on the mountain.

Volunteers from a group called the South Wales Community Mountain Rangers have also been chipping in, making four deliveries of water and snacks to firefighters at various sites.

Elsewhere, heat from the bracken fires on Mynydd Troed generated a smoke twister that could be seen on Wednesday above the Black Mountains in southeast Wales.

Five firefighters also remained overnight at Llantysilio mountain near Llangollen in Denbighshire.