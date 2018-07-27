Image copyright Rhys Bennett Image caption The fire on Twmbarlwm mountain has been burning on and off for two weeks

Firefighters have been given police protection as they continue to battle grass fires in parts of south Wales.

Verbal abuse and anti-social behaviour have led to a dispersal order being put in place.

It means Gwent Police officers patrolling around Twmbarlwm mountain, near Cwmcarn, Caerphilly county, can direct trouble makers away and arrest them if they return.

About 60 firefighters are also on Llantysilio mountain, Denbighshire.

They are tackling a huge blaze, with smoke reported in the air miles away.

Police have urged people to avoid the area and said those taking photographs of the fire are causing problems for crews.

Due to fire crews facing verbal abuse and antisocial behaviour while battling grass fires, we have issued a dispersal order for the area of Twmbarlwm, running until 5pm Saturday. Patrolling officers can direct any trouble makers from the area. If they return, they may be arrested — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) July 26, 2018

There have been fires burning on Twmbarlwm Fires for two weeks with new ones occurring as others are put out.

The dispersal order runs until 17:00 BST Saturday and will give firefighters protection as they tackle them.

"There are fires occurring as quickly as they are put out," said Matt Jones, the head of the fire crime unit.

"Lives of the individuals setting the fires are at risk, they are also putting the firefighters at unnecessary risk, and the local communities."

He said the force was "working day and night" to keep the blazes away from wildlife and houses and officers are now speaking to youngsters about the dangers of setting them.

While it was unclear if all the fires were being set deliberately as some could be down to the extreme heat, Mr Jones said, full investigations will take place into the cause.

The Llantysilio fires can be seen for miles

He described the conditions as "challenging" because of the mountain terrain and heat.

Despite the need for the dispersal order, he praised the local community for providing meals and drinks, saying their support has been "extremely heart warming".

Meanwhile, 60 firefighters are tackling a huge mountain fire in Denbighshire.

Twelve crews are at the scene of the blaze on Llantysilio mountain near Llangollen.

A542 Horseshoe Pass LLANGOLLEN will be closed due to mountain fire. Please avoid the area. People taking photographs have been causing problems for fire crews. Keep away for your safety and take alternative route. pic.twitter.com/95eNMNwnsF — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) July 27, 2018

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the control room has received calls from concerned people reporting smoke in the air from 12 miles away in Wrexham.

Residents from Llangollen have been donating food and drink to those involved in the effort to put the blaze out.

There are various other fires around south and west Wales with Maerdy Mountain road, Rhondda Cynon Taff and Gorseinon Road, Swansea, closed because of incidents.