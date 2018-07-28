UK heatwave: 'Taste of autumn' rain and wind warning
Wales is set for a "taste of autumn" overnight as strong winds and heavy rain bring an end to weeks of sunshine.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for south and west Wales by the Met Office from 03:00 BST to 15:00.
As much as 60mm to 80mm of rain could fall in parts of the Brecon Beacons, with winds of up to 50mph forecast in coastal areas.
Roads could be flooded and power cuts could happen as the bad weather hits, the Met Office added.
- Rain and wind warning issued for Wales
- Heatwave: Ice cream maker celebrates but farmers worry
- How has Wales been affected by the heatwave?
BBC Wales weatherman Derek Brockway warned people to expect a "taste of autumn", but added warmer, drier weather will make a return later in the week.
Campers have been warned tents could be damaged by the winds and motorists have been told to expect delays due to the potential for flooding and spray.
The warning comes after weeks of hot weather, with firefighters continuing to battle wildfires.
Earlier this month temperatures reached 32.6C (90.68F) in Porthmadog.
The Met Office said the "stark contrast" on Sunday could "increase the chance of impacts" on roads, coastal communities, structures and power services.