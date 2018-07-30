Across Wales, buildings including castles and the national library have been lit up in yellow to honour Welshman Geraint Thomas winning the Tour de France.

Image copyright Cadw/Welsh Government Image caption Yellow lights illuminate one of Wales' most famous castles, Harlech Castle, Gwynedd

Image copyright Cadw/Welsh Government Image caption The magnificent Caerphilly Castle showered in a warm glow

Image copyright The National Library of Wales Image caption The National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth saluted Thomas's success

Image copyright CADW Image caption A beautiful Conwy Castle bathed in yellow

Image copyright Wales Millennium Centre Image caption The Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff tweeted 'huge congratulations' for Thomas, and illuminated its inscription in yellow