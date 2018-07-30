Image copyright AFP Image caption Thomas made sure he had a Welsh flag on the winner's podium

Politicians and city leaders say talks are underway about how to officially celebrate Geraint Thomas's historic Tour de France win.

The Cardiff rider became the first Welshman to win the race when he crossed the finish line in Paris on Sunday.

He carried a large Welsh flag onto the podium as he was crowned champion.

The cyclist is expected to fly into the UK later on Monday - but it is not yet known when he will be back in Wales.

The First Minister Carwyn Jones said he would like an official celebration and talks would be held with Senedd officials about how, where and when it could take place.

"I would certainly like to do it. I think it is one of the standout sporting achievements in Welsh history.

"I think it is important that we think about what we can do to say thanks to Geraint for what he has done for Wales."

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Cardiff Castle has been decked out with banners congratulating Thomas.

Cardiff city council said it was also holding talks about marking a homecoming.

"Cardiff is extremely proud of Geraint's achievement and this landmark victory for Welsh sport," said a spokesman for the council.

"The city will be keen to celebrate Geraint's home-coming and discussions for this will take place with Geraint and Welsh cycling early next week."

Speaking after becoming the third Briton in the tour's history to ride into Paris in the leader's yellow jersey, Thomas said he was still in shock.

"It's mental, whenever anyone says it, I've just got to pinch myself its going to take a while to sink in," said the 32-year-old.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Thomas's wife Sara was at the finish line to greet him in Paris

He said he was looking forward to "getting back and celebrating with everyone" - but at the same time "looking forward to a bit of normality as well" with his wife Sara.

"Watching breakfast TV in bed with a coffee, and just having some toast on the sofa with Sara, just simple things," he said.

"But, then you know, just realising I've won the tour is just crazy."